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PBO says Carney government borrowing already billions over budget

Mark Carney speaking at a grocery store in Ottawa
Mark Carney speaking at a grocery store in OttawaScreenshot:CPAC
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Parliamentary Budget Office
Cdnpoli
Franco Terrazzano
Ctf
Pbo
Mark Carney
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Western Standard
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