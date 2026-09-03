PCs hold Hamilton and York—Simcoe; NDP keeps Scarborough in Ford byelections

TORONTO — Progressive Conservatives held both seats they were defending Thursday and the NDP held Scarborough Southwest, according to unofficial results and Canadian Press projections.PC Susan Lahey is projected to win York—Simcoe, the riding Caroline Mulroney vacated in June. PC Jeff Beattie is projected to keep Hamilton East—Stoney Creek. New Democrat Fatima Shaban is projected to keep Scarborough Southwest. Elections Ontario will certify the count later.Unofficial figures in Hamilton put Beattie at 10,500 votes (38.9%), former NDP MPP Monique Taylor at 8,886 (32.9%) and Liberal Heino Doessing at 6,334 (23.5%). Neil Lumsden won the seat with 42.1% in 2025. The PC share fell. Taylor jumped about 15 points. Doessing, second last year, dropped.Lahey, an East Gwillimbury councillor Ford named after Mulroney resigned, inherits a riding Mulroney won with 59.4% in 2025.In Scarborough Southwest, unofficial figures put Shaban at 8,914 votes (40.5%), Liberal Ahsanul Hafiz at 6,674 (30.3%) and PC Noor Tarun at 5,148 (23.4%). Doly Begum resigned that seat in February to run federally as a Liberal and won. The NDP share was down from her 42.9% in 2025. Liberals gained. PCs fell about seven points.Ford did not lose a Queen’s Park seat. Hamilton is no longer a comfortable personal hold.