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PCs hold Hamilton and York—Simcoe; NDP keeps Scarborough in Ford byelections

Unofficial: Beattie 38.9% in Hamilton; Lahey projected in York—Simcoe; Shaban holds Scarborough Southwest
A voting sign in Scarborough
A voting sign in ScarboroughCBC
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