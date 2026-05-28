PCs pass Billy Bishop airport expansion despite backlash

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has passed legislation paving the way for an expansion of Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport, drawing criticism from opposition parties that say the province is moving ahead without public support or financial transparency.Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said the legislation will secure long-term certainty for the airport and support future modernization and economic development.“We’re focused on making sure we deliver this for the future,” Sarkaria said. “There’s a huge economic potential here. It’s an underutilized asset.”The minister said the province plans to work with the Toronto Port Authority and the federal government to advance the project, including the possible use of special economic zone powers to speed approvals.The legislation is expected to receive royal assent within days..Opposition leaders sharply criticized the move, arguing the government has not released a full business case or justified the estimated public cost of the project.Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles accused Premier Doug Ford of pursuing what she called a “vanity project” against the wishes of Toronto residents.“The people of Toronto do not want this expansion,” Stiles said. “They did not ask for it, they do not want it, they do not want $5 billion spent on it.”Stiles argued the province should instead focus on healthcare, housing and transportation infrastructure elsewhere in Ontario.“This does not build a single home,” she said. “Imagine what that could do to help kids in schools or to help our health-care system.”The NDP leader also urged Prime Minister Mark Carney and federal Liberal MPs from Toronto to oppose the project, arguing Ottawa now holds the ability to stop the expansion.Ontario Liberal interim leader John Fraser also criticized the legislation, describing it as part of a broader “land grab” on Toronto’s waterfront.“The way that I look at the bill that just passed was this is just another piece in the Premier’s land grab on the Toronto waterfront,” Fraser said.Fraser accused the government of moving ahead without sufficient public information or consultation.“The pathology of this government is just simply to run ahead full speed, not telling anybody anything, ram a piece of legislation through, and then figure out the rest later,” he said.During the media availability, reporters questioned Sarkaria about the future of Little Norway Park and whether portions of the park could be used for expanded pickup and drop-off facilities tied to the airport project.Sarkaria said the park would remain and would be “equal or greater size to what it is today.”The minister maintained the project is part of a broader strategy to build infrastructure and improve Ontario’s competitiveness.“We’re elected on a mandate to build, and that’s exactly what we want to do,” Sarkaria said.Questions remain over the extent of federal involvement, as Ottawa must still approve aspects of any airport expansion. Sarkaria said the province has had positive discussions with the federal government and believes the proposal aligns with broader national infrastructure priorities.Billy Bishop Airport, located on the Toronto Islands adjacent to downtown Toronto, currently serves regional and short-haul flights. Supporters say modernization could improve economic activity and strengthen transportation links to northern Ontario communities, while critics warn the project could increase congestion, environmental pressures and waterfront development.