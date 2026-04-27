Peace River homicide suspect charged after fatal gas station incident caught on video

A 37-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a deadly incident at a gas station in northern Alberta that left a 74-year-old man dead.The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has charged Daniel Michel Campion in connection with the Thrsday homicide in Peace River. The victim has been identified as 74-year-old Hashi Guled.Police allege the incident occurred in the early morning hours at a Petro-Canada on 78 St., where surveillance footage showed a suspect stealing a vehicle before getting behind the wheel and running over the victim at the gas pumps.Guled was pronounced dead at the scene.Campion has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death. He has appeared before a justice of the peace and remains in custody, with his next court date scheduled for May 25 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Peace River.Investigators say public tips played a key role in quickly identifying and arresting the suspect following the incident.“We received a great deal of helpful tips from the public during this investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Tyrone Brand with the RCMP Major Crimes Unit, adding that community cooperation was instrumental in advancing the case.The homicide triggered a major police response, with local RCMP units, forensic investigators and the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner assisting in the investigation.Police had earlier asked for help tracking the movements of a stolen red 2005 Dodge Caravan taxi believed to be involved in the incident. The vehicle has since been recovered.The investigation remains ongoing.