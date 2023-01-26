Former Calgary city councillor and mayoral candidate Jeromy Farkas made it to the top of his 25th peak for his charitable initiative.
“What they say is true: the best views come after the hardest climbs,” said Farkas in a Thursday tweet.
Former Calgary city councillor and mayoral candidate Jeromy Farkas made it to the top of his 25th peak for his charitable initiative.
“What they say is true: the best views come after the hardest climbs,” said Farkas in a Thursday tweet.
“Thank you @TheAlexCHC & @McLeodLawLLP for this amazing opportunity!”
Good morning beautiful world from Peak #25 of 2023! What they say is true: the best views come after the hardest climbs. Thank-you @TheAlexCHC & @McLeodLawLLP for this amazing opportunity! Calgary, let's finish strong for an amazing team:https://t.co/btonhI2WZ0 #yyccc #abpoli https://t.co/Em4trQZEp9 pic.twitter.com/xSfYJCKR14— Jeromy (Pathfinder) Farkas (@JeromyYYC) January 26, 2023
He asked Calgary to “finish strong for an amazing team.”
Farkas said on January 10 he would be climbing 25 peaks in 25 days to raise $25,000 for the Alex Community Health Centre.
“I’ve always been an avid hiker and mountaineer, so when I heard about the incredible work that the Alex does for our community, I knew I wanted to use my passion for the outdoors to support their cause,” he said.
“I’m excited to take on this challenge and raise funds for a cause that is so important for our city.”
01/02/2023 - Peak #2 of 2023Doorjam MountainGPS: https://t.co/P3sj6xnLwd@TELUSNews @TheAlexCHC @JoyBowenEyre #yyccc #abpoli https://t.co/a31fRUUiyW pic.twitter.com/mm1Ni57KXo— Jeromy (Pathfinder) Farkas (@JeromyYYC) January 2, 2023
Farkas paused his fundraiser for a little, but he restarted it with a limited selection of mountains with safe terrain outside avalanche zones on January 16.
“The situation remains fluid, so I will continue to practice good travel habits, heed expert advice, monitor for changes, and prepare to pause again at any time,” he said.
This won't be the first time things in my life haven't gone to plan, and it won't be the last! Thanks for your patience as we make the best of a tricky situation. https://t.co/btonhI2WZ0@TheAlexCHC @McLeodLawLLP #yyccc #abpoli pic.twitter.com/JNiQNXRCjS— Jeromy (Pathfinder) Farkas (@JeromyYYC) January 16, 2023
Conditions improved for select areas of the southern Rocky Mountains. The calm weather and cooler temperatures worked in his favour, with forecasters anticipating conditions remaining stable for the beginning of the week.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.