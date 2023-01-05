Last living Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms signatory Brian Peckford said people must speak out against prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson’s potential licence suspension.
“If they do not and fall back into their decades long slumber, the state will win, the people will lose, and democracy will die,” said Peckford in a Wednesday blog post.
Peterson said Wednesday the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) is demanding he do a course about social media etiquette.
“BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies,” said Peterson.
BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies.
Peterson said he has to take social media training, with reports documenting his progress. If he objects, he will face an in-person tribunal hearing and suspension of his right to practice as a licensed clinical psychologist.
The blog post said Peterson is a household name across the world. It added that Peterson stands for common sense and writes books about it. It said he was raised in Canada, where exercising freedom of expression was a given.
Peckford said the CPO wants to try and destroy Peterson. He alleged some jealous, attention-seeking people decided to “contact this professional organization and seek his professional scalp because a doctor of psychology expresses his views.”
The signatory went on to say the CPO has “nothing better to do than pursue petty word play accusations laid against an honourable man who has the gall to speak truth and boldly express that in public.”
He added the administrative state expressed through professional associations and universities are destroying democracy in Canada.
“The political leaders are doing their part either openly or lacking the courage to really do anything,” Peckford said.
“And the police and judiciary seem in overkill mode with Tamara Lich and this past few days with John Carpay of the Justice Centre For Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).”
The JCCF said Sunday Carpay was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice after admitting he commissioned surveillance of the top Manitoba judge and other government officials at the height of COVID-19 restrictions in 2021.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.