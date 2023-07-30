A former premier is incredulous a poll found Pierre Trudeau to be the best prime minister in Canadian history.
A Research Co poll released July 21 found 20% of Canadians thought Pierre Trudeau was the best prime minister since 1968, the most of any available choice and three points ahead of Stephen Harper.
At 30%, Justin Trudeau was the top choice for worst prime minister, with Harper thought to be worst by 18% of respondents.
However, the only premier who governed while the elder Trudeau was still in power says Canadians are only half-right.
Brian Peckford, Newfoundland premier from 1979 to 1989, told his blog readers just that in a July 25 post entitled, “That Poll That Showed Pierre Best and Justin Worst PMs Since 1968 — Wrong — Both Terrible!!”
Nostalgia can’t hide the failures of the elder Trudeau, Peckford wrote.
“I guess being far away makes one think more fondly, but Pierre Elliot Trudeau as PM was a disaster, too!” wrote Peckford.
“His view of Canada was to make it less a federation and more a unity state. Any evidence?”
As with many Albertans of his era, the third premier in Newfoundland’s history as a province remembers how Ottawa curtailed his province’s benefits from oil and gas.
“He and his administration refused to agree to Newfoundland and Labrador being treated the same as other oil producing provinces and receive the royalty revenue generated from that resource,” Peckford wrote.
“How can one consider Papa Trudeau the best when he deliberately denied such fairness??? And he often lied about it in pretending to agree to such an arrangement? Anyone interested in more, read my 2012 best seller book Some Day The Sun Will Shine And Have Not Will Be No More for details.”
The poll found Jean Chretien Canada’s third-favourite prime minister at 11%, followed by Justin Trudeau at 11% and Brian Mulroney at 8%. Mulroney was also ranked fourth-worst by 6% of those polled, with his successor Kim Campbell taking 7%. However, Peckford remembers Mulroney fondly.
“Getting the Atlantic Accord later through Brian Mulroney‘s administration (Hon. Pat Carney a big help) has made NL a have-province. The province’s largest non-government revenue source to this day is offshore oil revenues,” he wrote.
Pierre Trudeau’s most noteworthy accomplishment was the 1982 Constitution Act, made through negotiations with the premiers and input from respective justice ministers. Peckford says the constitution is theirs, not solely Trudeau’s, and scorns the prime minister’s efforts to write one on his own.
“This is the PM that tried to unilaterally patriate the Constitution —after sitting down with the other provinces for such negotiations, had a temper tantrum, left the negotiations and went to the Parliament of Canada to have the Federal Government do it unilaterally .
“But the Supreme Court of Canada, when it used to do its job and interpret law, not make it, found what the Federal Government was trying to do unilaterally was unconstitutional! Judgement [was delivered] September 28, 1981.”
Peckford wondered how Canadians can conclude a prime minister “that commits an unconstitutional act” was the best prime minister since 1968. People young and old need a history lesson, he concluded.
“Do we need to get into the National Energy Program, wage and price controls, the War Measures Act?” asked Peckford.
“Sadly, Canadians do not know their history. And why I have called My Magna Carta for Canada for civics to be a mandatory subject in all the public schools of Canada beginning in grade nine. But, do you hear a chorus of the leadership in Canada rushing to implement this?”
The legendary Trudeau is only a legend to Peckford.
“Many societies live off myths — some are harmless or beneficial — others are a disaster — The Trudeau duo fall into the latter!
“Not one , but both!!”
(2) comments
Canadians are Ill-informed . . . thank the FakeStream Legacy Media . . .
If you think the first PM to have Double Digit Inflation & Out of Control Deficit Spending was a Plus . . . you're on friggin Crack!
Trudeau I created the environment that led to 18% Interest Rates in 1982 that caused the massive Mortgage Default & Housing Crash of 1982.
But those were merely his accomplishments . . .
In 1967, on Canada’s 100th birthday, we were the 3rd richest country in the world when measured by GDP per capita. Today, we’re 15th — which means 12 countries have passed us.
~ Walid Hejazi, Associate Professor of Economic Analysis & Policy, University of Toronto
Pierre Trudeau likely oversaw the biggest decline during his regime . . .
Why you ask?
Indeed, says Trudeau, "the experience of that superb strategist Mao Tse-tung might lead us to conclude that in a vast and heterogeneous country, the possibility of establishing socialist strongholds in certain regions is the very best thing..." "Federalism must be welcomed as a valuable tool which permits dynamic parties to plant socialist governments in certain provinces, from which the seed of radicalism can slowly spread.”
A little more history on Pierre that the Cdn. Media has ignored for 70 years . . .
"The Communist World Peace Council held in April, 1952. Of the 471 delegates, 132 were from officially Communist countries. Observers at the time estimated that 300 of the remaining 339 were known or suspected Party members - which left 39 or so for window dressing.
The report of that conference, printed in Moscow, is now very hard to get. All copies in Canadian libraries have disappeared. You see a part of that report reproduced on Page 3. As you see, one of the delegates was Pierre-Elliott Trudeau. Indeed, the fact that Trudeau's name appears first means he headed the Communist delegation.
Trudeau apparently was inspired in Moscow. He couldn't wait to get home, where he began writing pro-Soviet articles. He couldn't understand why Le Droit (Ottawa) and L'Action Catholique (Quebec City) began calling him a Communist.
He couldn't understand why in 1953 he was barred from entry into the United States."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.