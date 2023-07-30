Pierre Trudeau

When it came to winning eastern votes at Alberta's expense, the prime minister's father, Pierre Trudeau, wrote the playbook. With the exception of nine months in 1979 and 1980, Pierre  Trudeau was prime minister of Canada from 1968 to 1984 — a total of 15 years and 164 days. Only Sir John A Macdonald and William Lyon Mackenzie King served longer.

A former premier is incredulous a poll found Pierre Trudeau to be the best prime minister in Canadian history. 

A Research Co poll released July 21 found 20% of Canadians thought Pierre Trudeau was the best prime minister since 1968, the most of any available choice and three points ahead of Stephen Harper.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Canadians are Ill-informed . . . thank the FakeStream Legacy Media . . .

If you think the first PM to have Double Digit Inflation & Out of Control Deficit Spending was a Plus . . . you're on friggin Crack!

Trudeau I created the environment that led to 18% Interest Rates in 1982 that caused the massive Mortgage Default & Housing Crash of 1982.

But those were merely his accomplishments . . .

In 1967, on Canada’s 100th birthday, we were the 3rd richest country in the world when measured by GDP per capita. Today, we’re 15th — which means 12 countries have passed us.

~ Walid Hejazi, Associate Professor of Economic Analysis & Policy, University of Toronto

Pierre Trudeau likely oversaw the biggest decline during his regime . . .

Why you ask?

Left Coast
Left Coast

Indeed, says Trudeau, "the experience of that superb strategist Mao Tse-tung might lead us to conclude that in a vast and heterogeneous country, the possibility of establishing socialist strongholds in certain regions is the very best thing..." "Federalism must be welcomed as a valuable tool which permits dynamic parties to plant socialist governments in certain provinces, from which the seed of radicalism can slowly spread.”

A little more history on Pierre that the Cdn. Media has ignored for 70 years . . .

"The Communist World Peace Council held in April, 1952. Of the 471 delegates, 132 were from officially Communist countries. Observers at the time estimated that 300 of the remaining 339 were known or suspected Party members - which left 39 or so for window dressing.

The report of that conference, printed in Moscow, is now very hard to get. All copies in Canadian libraries have disappeared. You see a part of that report reproduced on Page 3. As you see, one of the delegates was Pierre-Elliott Trudeau. Indeed, the fact that Trudeau's name appears first means he headed the Communist delegation.

Trudeau apparently was inspired in Moscow. He couldn't wait to get home, where he began writing pro-Soviet articles. He couldn't understand why Le Droit (Ottawa) and L'Action Catholique (Quebec City) began calling him a Communist.

He couldn't understand why in 1953 he was barred from entry into the United States."

