TORONTO — Peel Regional Police have charged 12 people in connection with an auto-theft network that used a Brampton warehouse to stage stolen vehicles for export, but all of those arrested have been released.Project Cadetta began in March in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency. It focused on a Brampton warehouse that police say was used as a primary staging area where stolen vehicles were concealed in shipping containers and prepared for export to West Africa through Canadian ports. Investigators said the probe uncovered a broader network operating across the Greater Toronto Area. Five key suspects are alleged to have coordinated the theft, movement and export of the vehicles. Others are alleged to have supported the operation by assisting with loading sites, container movements and transportation.Police laid 231 charges after recovering 96 stolen luxury SUVs, pickup trucks and other high-value vehicles with a combined value of $4.5 million. Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said stolen vehicles could be inside a shipping container and leaving the Port of Montreal for destinations abroad within days. He has also noted that about 75% of vehicles intercepted at the Port of Montreal that were destined for overseas markets originated in Ontario..“Through Project Cadetta, our Commercial Auto Crime Bureau and partners dismantled this supply chain from street-level thieves to international export brokers,” Milinovich said. “We have already driven auto thefts in Peel down by more than 50% since our 2023 peak, and we are not taking our foot off the gas — there is no safe harbour in Peel for organized crime.”Nine of the 12 people charged were released with a future court date. The other three were held for a bail hearing and later released. Police said some of those charged may be referred to the CBSA for immigration enforcement action, including possible removal from Canada, after their criminal proceedings conclude.Those charged include Stanley Udeh, 46, of Brampton, facing multiple counts of possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking in stolen goods, uttering forged documents and forgery; Odewale Abraham, 57, of Toronto; Oluyemi Sodade, 51, of Toronto; Tosin Damilola Oyebade, 45, of Toronto; Oluwaseyi Olawale Bameke, 39, of Toronto; and Gbolahan Qudus Babatunde, 29, of Vaughan, among others.Arrest warrants have been issued for Steven Gyamfi, 32, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old from Hamilton. The investigation remains ongoing and further charges are expected.