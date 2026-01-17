PEI police anticipate rise in crime reports after 'Hate Crime Community Engagement Session'

Charlottetown is expecting hate crime reports to increase — if a new program to educate their community on hate crimes is successful.In Charlottetown, PEI, the Charlottetown Police Service (CPS) said they often see cases like these go unreported — and, as CBC reports, they are "looking to learn from communities that can be impacted by this kind of crime and educate people on how to recognize it and report it."CPS held the event Monday for its community members as part of an "Immersive Hate Crime training program," with the Canadian Race Relations Foundation (CRRF) conducting the programAccording to the CRRF website, it is "a federal Crown corporation mandated to raise public awareness of the causes and manifestations of racism in Canada."."There's no certainty really — it is sometimes subjective, and what's a hate crime to somebody may not be — or may be interpreted differently from somebody else," Det.- Sgt. Darren MacDougall of CPS stated at the event."We have to learn as a policing community in general what affects a community, what type of language, what slogans, and whatnot."CRRF's Craig Upshaw is running the event in Charlottetown, he was previously the first full-time hate crime investigator in Atlantic Canada and a former diversity officer, according to HEDI consultants' website, where he is currently a consultant.Upshaw provides, "education and training in hate, equity, diversity and inclusion.".CPS says there have been nine hate crime reports in the city in the last three years."We are dealing now with different cultures and different ethnic groups from many different parts of the world," stated Det.-Sgt. MacDougall."And we need to know about who you are, what affects you, how we can help you — we want to be educated, we want to know about your culture."Another session will be held in Charlottetown in three months — to report on the progress made.