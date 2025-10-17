PEI premier calls in RCMP over alleged Chinese corruption

Prince Edward Island Premier Rob Lantz has asked the RCMP to investigate claims that Chinese foreign agents are tied to corruption, money laundering, and land dealings across the province — but stopped short of launching a full judicial inquiry.“We ask the RCMP to give this matter prompt attention,” Lantz wrote to the RCMP Commissioner. “Allegations of this nature, whether substantiated or not, have the potential to erode public trust and confidence in our democratic institutions.” Blacklock's Reporter said he added that some parts of the probe “may not be made public.”Lantz also called on the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) to open its own investigation, calling it “a matter of public trust” rather than simple financial oversight. “A thorough and impartial investigation conducted by the RCMP is the only way to restore clarity and trust,” he said in a video message to Islanders..The move came after an October 8 news conference in Ottawa, where former federal solicitor general and longtime PEI MP Wayne Easter demanded a federal inquiry into the alleged influence operations. Easter said only a national investigation could “subpoena witnesses, trace bank accounts, and follow the international threads” of Chinese involvement.“There is no sense doing a provincial one because there are too many interconnections within Prince Edward Island to really get to the bottom of the issue,” Easter said. “There are threads leading everywhere in terms of concerns over Chinese involvement in Canada, and I think the operation in Prince Edward Island is key to where things seem to be going.”Canada Revenue Agency records show several Buddhist charities registered in PEI have reported unusually large financial transactions. .One nunnery described as a quiet vegetarian retreat disclosed $85.1 million in securities.Garry Clement, former RCMP director of anti–money laundering operations, co-authored the book Canada Under Siege: How PEI Became A Forward Operating Base For The Chinese Communist Party. He said his research uncovered “money laundering, corruption and elite capture at the highest level.”“Brave citizens came forward and provided a depth of information that would provide a law enforcement agency sufficient grounds to launch a criminal investigation,” Clement said.Lantz told Islanders his government would not allow “speculation and fear to take root” and promised to cooperate fully with federal authorities as the probe unfolds.