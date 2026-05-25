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Pembina approves $570 million Heartland extraction plant tied to Dow ethane deal

Pembina approves $570 million Heartland extraction plant tied to Dow ethane deal
Pembina approves $570 million Heartland extraction plant tied to Dow ethane dealCourtesy Pembina
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Oil And Gas
Ableg
Pembina
Dow
Heartland Extraction Plant
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