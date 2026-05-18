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Pentagon suspends historic Canada-U.S. defence board amid growing tensions with Ottawa

Canadian Armed Forces
Canadian Armed Forces Corporal Marc-André Leclerc, Imagery Section, Valcartier. Image courtesy of CAF.
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Donald Trump
Cdnpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Nato
Mark Carney
Pentagon
Erin O'Toole
U.S. Undersecretary of War Elbridge Colby
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