Penticton man hospitalized after police encounter involving Taser and vehicle

A man in Penticton is in hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning confrontation with RCMP officers that involved a Taser and a collision with a police vehicle.The incident occurred at approximately 4:24 a.m. on Tuesday, near Lakeshore Dr. and Winnipeg St., when Penticton RCMP responded to reports of a man allegedly smashing windows. According to police, an interaction between the responding officer and the suspect led to the deployment of a Taser. Additional officers arrived to assist, and the suspect was ultimately pinned between a police cruiser and a retaining wall.Medical assistance was provided on scene before the suspect was transported to hospital with serious injuries. One officer involved was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) has been notified and is attending the scene to investigate police actions. The area was cordoned off to support the ongoing investigation.Penticton RCMP are conducting a separate investigation into the suspect’s actions. As the matter is now under review by the IIO BC, police have confirmed they will not release further details.All circumstances of the incident will be subject to independent investigation by the IIO BC. Media updates and information are available at www.iiobc.ca.