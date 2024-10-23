Penticton RCMP officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

The BC RCMP have reported an incident in Penticton involving a fatal police shooting, which is now under investigation by the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC).On Tuesday, about 3:13 p.m., the Penticton RCMP responded to several 911 calls about a man acting erratically and waving a knife on Government St. When officers arrived, an interaction between one officer and the suspect resulted in the officer discharging their firearm.The man, suffering life-threatening injuries, was immediately provided first aid and transported to the hospital, where he later died. The officer involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital. No other injuries were reported.The IIO BC has taken over the investigation to examine the circumstances surrounding the police actions during the incident. As the investigation is now ongoing, the RCMP will not be releasing any further details.For updates on the investigation, the public is encouraged to visit the IIO BC’s website at www.iiobc.ca