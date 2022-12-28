Toronto Pearson International Airport said it is helping airline staff clear baggage from waiting areas because of problems related to the recent snowstorm.
“Much of the backlog has already been dealt with; many more will be by end of day,” said Pearson in a Tuesday tweet.
Pearson asked people to contact their airlines for inquiries.
Conservative MP Mark Strahl said the Canadian government promised this chaos “wouldn’t happen this winter after they botched the summer travel season, yet here we are, with Canadians paying the price for their incompetence.”
“The transportation system in Canada is broken and they do nothing but pass the buck,” said Strahl.
The 300 cancellations and proactive cancellation packages were issued for the Vancouver area, Vancouver Island, southern Ontario, and Quebec. Despite significant cancellations at WestJet’s major hubs, they were able to operate at 50% of its planned schedule.
“To our guests, we know how important your travel plans are at this time of year and every single WestJetter feels the weight of not being able to get you where you want to be," said WestJet Chief Operations Officer Diederik Pen.
