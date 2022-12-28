Baggage overflow

Devin Heroux said he has never seen anything like it at Pearson Airport in Toronto. 

 Courtesy Devin Heroux/Twitter

Toronto Pearson International Airport said it is helping airline staff clear baggage from waiting areas because of problems related to the recent snowstorm. 

“Much of the backlog has already been dealt with; many more will be by end of day,” said Pearson in a Tuesday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

