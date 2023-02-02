Fourth-year Wilfrid Laurier University philosophy student Kamil Bachouchi put a bell pepper on his face to show his opposition to the school’s mask mandate.
“It’s Feb 1st, and @Laurier still hasn’t followed the lead of almost every other university in the world by dropping their mask mandate,” said Bachouchi in a Wednesday tweet.
“My university continues to spit on the idea of personal autonomy, and laugh in the faces of those who oppose.”
Mask of the Day: a Bell Pepper!It’s Feb 1st, and @Laurier still hasn’t followed the lead of almost every other university in the world by dropping their mask mandate…My university continues to spit on the idea of personal autonomy, and laugh in the faces of those who oppose. pic.twitter.com/SJWaMRq894
“They claim it’s because it makes the student body healthier and prevent outbreaks on campus, but as far as I’m concerned, I don’t think blue cloth masks can do such a thing,” he said.
He said he was shocked when Laurier reinstated its mask mandate. Laurier brought back its mask policy in September.
Bachouchi said there would be a protest against Laurier’s mask mandate at Waterloo Town Square on Saturday. He added support from community members is “essential if we want the universities to respect our freedom of choice.”
The student went on to say there is “much more behind forcing students to wear a mask than what they claim — which is ‘reducing the transmission of COVID.’” He said students deserve an explanation.
“Let us show @Laurier that respecting their students is a non-negotiable,” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
