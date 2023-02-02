Kamil Bachouchi

Mask of the day: a bell pepper 

 Courtesy Kamil Bachouchi/Twitter

Fourth-year Wilfrid Laurier University philosophy student Kamil Bachouchi put a bell pepper on his face to show his opposition to the school’s mask mandate. 

“It’s Feb 1st, and @Laurier still hasn’t followed the lead of almost every other university in the world by dropping their mask mandate,” said Bachouchi in a Wednesday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

