Pepsi and ketchup combined to make Colachup

On the Canada Day long weekend and the Fourth of July long weekend in the US, hot dogs with your favourite condiments, accompanied by a cold glass of cola are staples of the celebrations.
This year down south of the border in four select cities, baseball fans have the chance of trying out something new from the makers of Pepsi Cola, Colachup, a ketchup condiment infused with Pepsi.
According to NBC News, Pepsi and the Culinary Institute of America Consulting created the condiment the beverage company says is ideal to put on hot dogs.
“Pepsi has long been part of American culture and its cool crisp taste has been a favourite beverage choice for generations of Americans. We have always known that hot dogs taste better with Pepsi, and now the experts think so too,” Jenny Danzi, senior director, Pepsi TM, said in a press release.
“We invented Pepsi Colachup to reinforce just how well hot dogs and Pepsi go together in an unapologetically mouthwatering creation that seamlessly merges a condiment with the ultimate hot dog pairing beverage, delivering a unified taste experience.”
David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting, says the idea is simple and creative.
“The distinctive flavours and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog. It’s a whole new way to enjoy two American classics!”
As mentioned, the limited-edition sauce is available for one day only on July 4 at four US ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in the Bronx in New York City, Target Field in Minneapolis and Comerica Park in Detroit, reports NBC News. Taste testers should look for sampling carts, the company said.
It’s unknown if the condiment will ever be available at retail outlets, nor if it will gravitate to Canada, but if you’re so inclined, Danzi gave CNN some insight into preparing your own at home and it isn’t just pouring some Pepsi into a ketchup bottle.
“Beginning with a Pepsi reduction, the sauce is infused with a variety of ingredients such as smoked tomatoes; a blend of spices including cinnamon, thyme, oregano and paprika; plus onions and ketchup. That results in a sweet, citrusy taste of a crisp-tasting Pepsi, created to bring out the spicy flavour notes of a hot dog,” said Danzi.
The Twitterverse came alive with comments, mostly positive.
“This is daring lol ... but I love Pepsi. I love ketchup ... I guess I’d give it a shot,” one person tweeted.
“Where can I buy a bottle? Root Beer BBQ sauce is amazing, and I love ketchup, so vicariously I have no reason not to think Pepsi and Ketchup wouldn’t go well together,” another wrote.
(2) comments
I thought a cold beer was the drink of choice?🍺
Sounds gross!
