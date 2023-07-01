Pepsi and ketchup combined to make Colachup

 Courtesy Pepsi

On the Canada Day long weekend and the Fourth of July long weekend in the US, hot dogs with your favourite condiments, accompanied by a cold glass of cola are staples of the celebrations.

This year down south of the border in four select cities, baseball fans have the chance of trying out something new from the makers of Pepsi Cola, Colachup, a ketchup condiment infused with Pepsi.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(2) comments

kmb
kmb

I thought a cold beer was the drink of choice?🍺

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Sounds gross!

Report Add Reply

