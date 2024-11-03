‘PERMANENTLY DISABLED’: More than 15K Brits applied for COVID vax compensation

UK authorities have received such an overwhelming quantity of COVID-19 vaccine injury compensation applications the health department is looking at a system overhaul.Thousands of residents, having been “left disabled” by the AstraZeneca mRNA injection, applied for federal compensation, leading the government to review structural procedures within its existing federally funded Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS), which has been stretched to capacity following the pandemic due to people claiming vaccine injury..Feds go full-throttle on emergency vaccine development with centralized agency HERC. Health Secretary Wes Streeting is considering the implementation of a COVID-19 jab-specific program to compensate vaccine-injured Brits, reported the Daily Mail. Those eligible must be suffering from life-changing conditions due to the jab. The vast majority of those who sought compensation reported taking the AstraZeneca shot, and a handful took the Pfizer and Moderna jabs. So far more than 15,000 people have applied for COVID-19 vaccine injury compensation through VDPS — and a mere 188 were told they meet eligibility requirements. To fulfill eligibility requirements, the patient must be deemed 60% disabled. Those who were compensated suffered strokes, heart attacks, life-threatening blood clots, inflammation of the spinal cord, excessive swelling of the vaccinated limb and facial paralysis.Under the current compensation program, VDPS awards a one-time tax-free payment of about CA$217,104 to those who have been seriously injured by or died from a vaccine. .US Appeals Court rules COVID mRNA shots could be considered not 'traditional' vaccines.Advocates representing the UK Vaccine Bereaved and Injured group have pushed for an overhaul of the VDPS, arguing demand has far exceeded its original purpose. Some of these group members are plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit against AstraZeneca, claiming the jab has inflicted death or serious injury on their families. The pharmaceutical giant earlier this year admitted in court documents its COVID-19 jab can “in very rare cases” cause blood clots and diminished platelet count.Shadow attorney general Sir Jeremy Wright and Health Minister Andrew Gwynne joined Streeting in meetings with campaigners last month, and Wright has a follow-up meeting scheduled with the health minister in the coming weeks to discuss options.“The two options are reforming the VDPS and also setting up a bespoke compensation scheme,” Wright told the Telegraph.“But it is not an option for the government to put its head in the sand and do nothing.”“If you are in the very small minority of those injured (by the mRNA injection), those people have a right to expect the state to look after them properly — they were only doing what the state asked them to do.”.IN-DEPTH: Canadian doctors pursue answers on pandemic-era unexplained deaths among Alberta children