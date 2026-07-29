Perry and Trudeau take France — and win the unofficial PDA prize

Popstar Katy Perry and her beau, as Canada would know him, the former prime minister of the country, Justin Trudeau, have been spotted soaking up the sun, while (probably) calling paparazzi to take pictures of their escapades. As TMZ reports, the couple was seen in the South of France.While the sun shone down on them, they of course needed SPF, and Trudeau did not seem afraid to be photographed applying sunscreen on Perry, err... everywhere.No trip would be complete without some shared selfies, as the couple was captured in another photo beaming while Perry captured the moment on her phone, to accompany the paparazzi's photos.The couple has been flaunting their relationship on social media for months, most recently in a clip posted earlier this July when Perry posted on Instagram with Trudeau hopping into the frame to promote Perry's new song.