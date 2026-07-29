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Perry and Trudeau take France — and win the unofficial PDA prize

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau, South of france
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau, South of france
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Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry
Former Prime Minister
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau caught canoodling
JT
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
ex prime minister justin trudeau and katy perry
katy perry and Justin trudeau France
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