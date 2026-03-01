Persian Gulf War not deemed large enough for National War Memorial recognition

Canadian veterans of the Persian Gulf War will not see their conflict inscribed on the National War Memorial Information records from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Blacklock Reporter says officials cite the Gulf War as a “smaller, less costly conflict” that did not result in Canadian deaths, making it ineligible for the monument’s official inscriptions.A total of 4,458 Canadians served in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm following Iraq’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait, returning home eight months later after the 1991 ceasefire. No Canadians were killed in combat, although some veterans returned with significant physical and psychological burdens.Internal departmental emails note there are no published criteria for which wars qualify for inclusion on the memorial, unveiled in 1939. “Canada suffered no loss of life during the Gulf War although some returned home with heavy burdens,” one memo stated. The memorial currently lists the South African War, First World War, Second World War, the Korean War, and the mission in Afghanistan — Canada’s five deadliest military engagements.The Department emphasizes that the 2014 addition of the phrase “in service to Canada” on the memorial acknowledges all Canadian military members and veterans, including those who served in smaller, less costly conflicts such as United Nations peacekeeping and NATO missions. .“Unfortunately many people do not understand what this inscription means,” the memo said.The Persian Gulf Veterans of Canada has repeatedly sought formal recognition, including through the Royal Canadian Legion and the Veterans Ombudsman. According to departmental records, an advisory group twice rejected petitions, noting that new inscriptions should reflect the intensity, longevity, and degree of sacrifice seen in the five conflicts already listed and have broad public and veteran support.Staff emails also expressed concern over veterans’ lobbying efforts. “The Persian Gulf Veterans of Canada petitioned the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command for support… The Legion told the president they do not support it,” one email said. “The Ombudsman met with the Persian Gulf Veterans and they did lobby her to support their request.”Officials stressed that decisions about inscriptions are ultimately a government responsibility. “For the National War Memorial inclusion, it is the Government of Canada that should decide what is placed on the Memorial based on clear and public criteria,” staff wrote, noting the Ombudsman has no mandate to approve or deny recognition.