PERVERT ALERT: Vancouver Police warn public after high-risk sex offender released

Vancouver police are alerting the public after high-risk sex offender Shaun Deacon was released from custody Tuesday and is now living somewhere in the city.Deacon, 60, is serving a sentence under a Long Term Supervision Order for possessing and accessing child pornography. Police say there are “compelling reasons” to warn the public, noting Deacon poses a high risk to children — particularly boys.CBC reported, in the 1980s, Deacon was sentenced to seven years for assaulting four young children. While awaiting sentencing in Kelowna in that case, he abducted a previous victim and assaulted the child again."He reoffended and was jailed twice more in the 1990s. Then in 2002, he was caught with a 10-year-old boy while living in a halfway house and was sent back to prison for two more years," reported CBC.He is described as 6-ft., 255 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.Deacon is under strict court-ordered conditions meant to limit his contact with children. .He is prohibited from being near places where kids under 16 are likely to be and cannot be in the presence of, or communicate in any way with, anyone under 16. He must report all intimate and non-sexual relationships and is banned from using or possessing any technological device capable of accessing the internet. He is also barred from possessing any images of children under 16 and from having direct or indirect contact with anyone who has a history of sexually offending against minors.Police are urging the public to stay vigilant. Anyone who sees Deacon breaching any of his conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.