PERVERT SEARCH: Strathcona County RCMP ask public to help identify voyeurism suspect

Strathcona County RCMP are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in a voyeurism case reported last June in Sherwood Park.On June 4, 2024, a female victim discovered a cell phone being slid under the door of a change room at a local retail store. She quickly grabbed the phone and alerted staff, but the suspect fled before police arrived.Following an extensive investigation, RCMP have uncovered additional videos showing victims being secretly recorded while changing or using the bathroom.Investigators, working in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency, are now turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect.Anyone who recognizes the individual in released photos is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app on Apple or Google Play.Reports can also be submitted through the Alberta RCMP app, available for both Apple and Android devices.