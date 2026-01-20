News

Peter Lougheed Centre expansion adds 97 new beds to boost Calgary health care capacity

Peter Lougheed Centre
Peter Lougheed CentreCourtesy AHS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Peter Lougheed Centre
Yyccc
Alberta Health Services
Matt Jones
Martin Long
Dr. Meghan Vlasschaert
Nicholas Thain

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news