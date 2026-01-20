Peter Lougheed Centre expansion adds 97 new beds to boost Calgary health care capacity

Construction is complete on a $151-million expansion at Calgary’s Peter Lougheed Centre, a project the Alberta government says will significantly increase hospital capacity and ease pressure on emergency and specialized care."Today marks a major milestone, not just for Calgary, but for families across Southern Alberta who rely on the Peter Lougheed Centre," said Infrastructure Minister Martin LongThe expansion, finished in December 2025, creates space for 97 new patient beds. Crews are now outfitting the new areas with furniture, equipment, and clinical tools, with Alberta Health Services expected to begin opening the spaces to patients in phases over the coming months.The expansion is expected to be operational at the end of February. According to Long, the project strengthens the health care system by adding capacity and improving patient flow. "Investing in healthcare infrastructure is essential to the future of our health system," said Hospital and Surgical Health Services Minister Matt Jones. "It ensures patients receive timely care and that health care professionals have purpose-built spaces that they need to provide excellent patient-centred care." Long added that Albertans expect a system they can rely on and that modern infrastructure is essential to delivering that care..Health officials say the expanded emergency department will reduce crowding and provide modern clinical environments that better support both patients and front-line workers. "Projects like this support frontline teams, reduce bottlenecks, enable clinical teams to deliver the best possible care and ensure our health care system can meet the needs of our growing province," Long said.Dr. Meghan Vlasschaert, medical director at the Peter Lougheed Centre, said the new space gives physicians, nurses, and staff the environment they need to deliver critical care when seconds matter.According to Jones, the province will continue working to produce new professionals and attract health care workers from outside Alberta to fill the roles required to operate the new beds. "Alberta is doing comparatively quite well, and we'll continue to use bursaries, incentives, and actively promote the benefits of working in Alberta and living here. And I think we'll continue to see success," Jones said. Senior operating officer Nicholas Thain said the expansion allows clinical teams to provide safer and more coordinated emergency care, strengthening the hospital’s ability to respond during the most critical moments. Executive director Lydia Megraw added that the design improves comfort for patients and families while supporting innovative, patient-centred care..The Peter Lougheed Centre is a full-service acute care hospital serving more than 150,000 patients each year and is southern Alberta’s centre of excellence for respiratory care, vascular surgery, and addiction and mental health services.Before construction began, the emergency department had 62 beds in a smaller wing. With Phase 2 now complete and once fully outfitted, the hospital will have space for 159 beds, including 28 additional emergency department beds and four training beds.The government says projects like this are part of its broader effort to strengthen front-line capacity and build a more resilient health care system for Albertans now and in the future.