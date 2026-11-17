TORONTO — Peterborough City-County paramedics walked off the job Monday morning after CUPE Local 4911 said the county failed to return to the bargaining table over the weekend.The strike began at 6 a.m. on November 16. In late September, 185 of 187 voting members — 99% — gave the union a strike mandate. The previous agreement expired at the end of 2025. Negotiations had been underway since March.CUPE 4911 president Jordan Lean said members cannot accept working conditions that force trauma, burnout and PTSD onto paramedics as a matter of course. The union has pointed to limited mental-health coverage: full-time paramedics currently receive $500 a year, enough for roughly three therapy sessions, while part-time workers receive none. It also reported that workplace injuries rose 50% between 2024 and 2025 and that 14% of full-time paramedics were off work due to injury in 2025, with lost-time cases overwhelmingly tied to stress leave and PTSD. The union has further said local wages lag other first responders by roughly 20% and that experienced paramedics have been leaving the service..Ford refuses to confirm new taxpayer money for Stellantis Brampton plant.Peterborough County called the strike avoidable. It offered wage increases totalling nearly 18% over three years, which it said ranks as the highest in Eastern Ontario and among the top 10 in the province. The offer also includes enhanced mental-health benefits of $5,000 annually for full-time paramedics and $2,000 for part-time.The county proposed independent interest arbitration — the method used in most Ontario paramedic disputes over the past 25 years — but the union declined. The county has said it remains ready to negotiate around the clock.Under the Essential Ambulance Services Agreement signed November 6, staffing is reduced by 20%. The county says 68 paramedics will staff 10 ambulances during the day and seven overnight.Community paramedicine and the tactical team are suspended; both sides agreed those programs fall outside the statutory definition of essential ambulance services during a strike. Residents are still advised to call 9-1-1 for emergencies.