Dr Peterson

Dr. Peterson

Dr Jordan B. Peterson was awarded the George Jonas Freedom Award for his commitment to protecting freedom of expression.

The award from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is named after a Canadian who experienced totalitarian dictatorships firsthand under both fascism and communism before fleeing Hungary in 1956. The ideals of liberty and the free society permeated his writings as an author, poet, and National Post columnist.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Great news

One of the greatest Canadians ever trying to speak some truth to the fascist globalist Trudeau infected Orwellian nightmare of current Canada

Report Add Reply
Liberty403
Liberty403

Congrats Mr. Perterson. While I certainly don't agree with everything you say, I nonetheless respect your commitment and intelligence and believe you are doing important work.

Report Add Reply

