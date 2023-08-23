Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said he was disgusted with the Ontario Divisional Court dismissing his case against the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO). 

“If you think that you have a right to free speech in Canada, you're delusional,” tweeted Peterson on Wednesday. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

WCanada
WCanada

We back Dr. Peterson 💯%.

Report Add Reply
AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

This is an appalling decision. In this instance, the law is an a**.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Good luck Dr. Peterson, Trudeau's appointed federal judges won't lift a hand to defend the Charter nor Justice in Canada. We are in post national canada, not the country we were born in.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.