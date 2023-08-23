Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said he was disgusted with the Ontario Divisional Court dismissing his case against the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO).
“If you think that you have a right to free speech in Canada, you're delusional,” tweeted Peterson on Wednesday.
“I will make every aspect of this public.”
Peterson said people will “will see what happens when utter transparency is the rule.” He called for the CPO to bring it on.
In January, Peterson said he would be initiating a constitutional challenge over his psychologist licence being at risk of being suspended or revoked unless he took a social media training course, but he had little faith it will succeed.
“And I can't believe I am now faced with the necessity of doing such things and not believing they will work,” he said.
“In my view, the Decision of the ICRC (Inquiries, Complaints, and Reports Committee) adequately and reasonably considered Dr. Peterson’s statements in the context of the College’s statutory mandate to regulate the profession in the public interest,” said Ontario Divisional Court Justice Paul Schabas.
“It considered and proportionately balanced the impact of imposing a SCERP (specified continuing education or remedial program) on Dr. Peterson’s right to freedom of expression protected by Section 2(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”
Peterson said the courts are “captured by the woke ideologues.”
“I knew this already but did not fully understand its extent,” he said.
We back Dr. Peterson 💯%.
This is an appalling decision. In this instance, the law is an a**.
Good luck Dr. Peterson, Trudeau's appointed federal judges won't lift a hand to defend the Charter nor Justice in Canada. We are in post national canada, not the country we were born in.
