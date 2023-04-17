Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson called Twitter labelling CBC government-funded media “a Twitter triumph for @JustinTrudeau and, indeed, all Canadians!”
“@elonmusk has awarded @cbc the prestigious government-funded media designation!” said Peterson in a Monday tweet.
“Our humble local broadcaster joins luminaries such as @NPR in receipt of this singular honor (sic).”
“We must protect Canadians against disinformation and manipulation by state media,” he said.
“And Canadians deserve the facts.”
