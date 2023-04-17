Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson speaking with attendees at the 2018 Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Hyatt Regency DFW Hotel in Dallas, TX.

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson called Twitter labelling CBC government-funded media “a Twitter triumph for @JustinTrudeau and, indeed, all Canadians!” 

“@elonmusk has awarded @cbc the prestigious government-funded media designation!” said Peterson in a Monday tweet. 

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Love it. Hated the Communist Broadcasting Corporation swill since 1970

