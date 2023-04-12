Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson speaking with attendees at the 2018 Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Hyatt Regency DFW Hotel in Dallas, TX. 

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said Alberta should consider seceding from Canada if it has to give up control of its natural resources. 

“Rebel,” said Peterson in a Tuesday tweet. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Spot on Dr. Peterson!

Raz
Raz

Alberta surrounded by commies will never last.

