Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said he would be supporting Toronto mayoral candidate Anthony Furey in the upcoming election.
“Let's get the joint jumping (see furey.ca),” said Peterson in a tweet.
Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said he would be supporting Toronto mayoral candidate Anthony Furey in the upcoming election.
“Let's get the joint jumping (see furey.ca),” said Peterson in a tweet.
I've been very happy to see the entrance of @anthonyfurey into the race for mayor of Toronto, and would like to express my unqualified support for his campaign. Let's get the joint jumping (see https://t.co/pXvVzyHhjS)— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 28, 2023
Furey called it “an honour to be endorsed by @jordanbpeterson!”
“Thank you!” he said.
“We spoke recently about how much we both love Toronto and all the amazing people who live here!!”
What an honour to be endorsed by @jordanbpeterson! Thank you!We spoke recently about how much we both love Toronto and all the amazing people who live here!! https://t.co/uMoxE5GH5x— Anthony Furey (@anthonyfurey) April 28, 2023
Toronto Mayor John Tory announced in February he would resign after it was discovered he had an affair with an employee.
“During the pandemic, I developed a relationship with an employee in my office in a way that did not meet the standards to which I hold myself as mayor and as a family,” said Tory.
“I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part.”
Furey said on April 12 he will halt the planned creation of two new drug injection sites and redirect resources into treatment facilities.
“People see what’s happening in Vancouver and San Francisco, and they don’t want it to happen here,” he said.
Today I announced that, as Mayor of Toronto, I will stop the planned creation of new injection sites, put those resources into treatment centres and put the people roaming our streets who are a danger to themselves and others into mandatory treatment. pic.twitter.com/7KFH8kJ4ly— Anthony Furey (@anthonyfurey) April 12, 2023
He went on to say a compassionate society does not keep people on drugs. It helps them get off drugs.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.