Peterson gears up to ‘add to Trudeau’s troubles' after baseless Russia allegations

Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson has been peppering Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with tweets calling for him to produce evidence to substantiate his claims about Russian media.While testifying Wednesday at the Commission on Foreign Interference, Trudeau alleged Peterson, along with American journalist Tucker Carlson, received funding from Russian media. He provided no evidence to substantiate his claims..Jordan Peterson may sue Trudeau for his baseless claims about taking Russian money.Peterson last week said he was considering launching a defamation lawsuit against the prime minister. Over the weekend — in addition to trolling Trudeau by generating AI images of himself wearing Russian hats — Peterson told the prime minister he is about to add to his pile of ongoing troubles. “Hey Justin! I know you have your troubles at the moment,” wrote Peterson on Twitter (“X”).“And I am soon going to add a lot more. I promise you. But for now, WHERE IS YOUR EVIDENCE?”“Or do you think it's OK to lie about me shamelessly while essentially testifying. Even though I am working tirelessly to uncover the very interference you are not bright or competent enough to identify or understand?”“I don't think it's reasonable for the prime minister of the country to basically label me a traitor,” Peterson told the National Post last week.“It’s a very serious accusation.”.UPDATED: Supreme Court dismisses Jordan Peterson’s social media re-education appeal .Peterson simultaneously over the weekend urged Former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould, who was expelled from the Liberal caucus in the wake of the 2019 SNC Lavalin scandal, to join him on his podcast.“Tell Canada and the world the truth about Justin,” he wrote in his tweet to the former justice minister.“Join Celina Caesar-Chavannes, former parliamentary secretary to Justin Trudeau. That interview. Deadly. Drops soon.”.Peterson slams Trudeau for ‘the butchers still operating in Canada’ while UK bans puberty blockers for kids