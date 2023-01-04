Jordan Peterson

University of Toronto professor Jordan Peterson had a rental request application for a book talk denied by the Citadel Theatre.

Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson unveiled the demands from the social media training the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) has requested he complete. 

“I have formally indicated my refusal to comply @CPOntario,” said Peterson in a Wednesday tweet. 

(6) comments

rianc
rianc

The CPO working to protect the most incompetent PM and government in Canadian history. Even to say that he has to pay for all the retraining required of him is outrageous. This is nothing more than a professional body telling members what they can and cannot say. So much for freedom of expression!

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The woketards in the CPO will work hand-in-hand with the Liberal government to destroy Peterson and anyone who agrees with him. (Does Freedom Convoy ring a bell?) Time for a fundraiser to sue the a$$e$ off these fools.

MTDEF
MTDEF

He should move to Florida or one of the other Free States. Canada is a festering cesspool of socialist sheeple.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Canada’s politicians and it’s institutions are a worthless corrupt joke

Worthless communist scum

northrungrader
northrungrader

I would offer him welcome in Alberta, but our own bureaucracy is probably no better. Truth is scary to bureacrats.

weiss.rick1
weiss.rick1

I think you are right but our premier did get rid of the AHS board, that's a good start.

