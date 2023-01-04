Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson unveiled the demands from the social media training the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) has requested he complete.
“I have formally indicated my refusal to comply @CPOntario,” said Peterson in a Wednesday tweet.
Here are the demands made of me with regard to my re-education. I have formally indicated my refusal to comply @CPOntario pic.twitter.com/Nl2poxgW2c— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 4, 2023
Peterson said Tuesday the CPO is demanding he do a course about social media etiquette.
“BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies,” he said.
BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies.— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023
He said he would have to take social media training, with reports documenting his progress. If he objects, he would face an in-person tribunal hearing and suspension of his right to practice as a licensed clinical psychologist.
The statement said Peterson would have to acknowledge to the CPO’s Inquiries, Complaints, and Reports Committee (ICRC) he lacked professionalism in public statements made on social media and during a podcast interview on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2020.
The statement went on to say he would have to work with CPO members Dr. Erika Abner or Gail Siskind to review, reflect on, and improve the professionalism of his public statements. It added he will complete the coaching program within six months of receiving the ICRC decision.
Within ten days of signing the undertaking, he will contact Abner or Siskind and make arrangements to have one of them act as his coach. The coaching program will begin when the ICRC releases its decision.
The CPO will provide the coach with a copy of the decision from the ICRC and the undertaking and acknowledgement. Once the coaching starts, the coach will provide the college with reports midway and at the end about his progress.
If the coach provides any unfavourable information about Peterson’s practice, the registrar might proceed to investigate new concerns arising.
The statement said he would be responsible to pay any and all costs associated with satisfying the terms of the acknowledgement and undertaking. These costs include time spent meeting with the coach, time for her to review files and other materials, and her travel time.
It said the coach will bill the college for work done in association with the undertaking at an hourly rate not to exceed $225. The college will pay the coach for the costs, which will be billed to Peterson afterwards.
The statement said the acknowledgement and undertaking will form part of the decision. It said upon taking effect, a notation and synopsis of the decision will be available on the public registrar.
Thereafter, the notation and synopsis will be removed once the registrar confirms in writing the matter is closed. If Peterson does not comply, it might result in an allegation of professional misconduct and could lead to disciplinary action.
The statement concluded by saying if the coach does not provide a final report indicating the acknowledged concerns have been remedied, the course will be incomplete. This incompletion might constitute professional misconduct, and the registrar could investigate the matter.
“I plan asap to make all the allegations and my responses as public as possible while abiding by the ethical and legal restrictions on doing so (and least insofar as those rules are clear and commensurate with truth and a reasonable defence),” said Peterson.
Peterson announced he had been welcomed back on Twitter in November.
“Thanks @elonmusk,” he said.
I'm back. Thanks @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/MnWWNDACGD— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) November 18, 2022
He shared the tweet with a photo of actor Jack Nicholson axing his way through a bathroom door in The Shining.
(6) comments
The CPO working to protect the most incompetent PM and government in Canadian history. Even to say that he has to pay for all the retraining required of him is outrageous. This is nothing more than a professional body telling members what they can and cannot say. So much for freedom of expression!
The woketards in the CPO will work hand-in-hand with the Liberal government to destroy Peterson and anyone who agrees with him. (Does Freedom Convoy ring a bell?) Time for a fundraiser to sue the a$$e$ off these fools.
He should move to Florida or one of the other Free States. Canada is a festering cesspool of socialist sheeple.
Canada’s politicians and it’s institutions are a worthless corrupt joke
Worthless communist scum
I would offer him welcome in Alberta, but our own bureaucracy is probably no better. Truth is scary to bureacrats.
I think you are right but our premier did get rid of the AHS board, that's a good start.
