Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson speaking with attendees at the 2018 Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Hyatt Regency DFW Hotel in Dallas, TX.

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson’s legal team are requesting the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) to start his disciplinary hearing. 

“My lawyers sent a letter to @CPOntario yesterday insisting that they continue with the disciplinary process they initiated, if they're not withdrawing the complaints,” said Peterson in a Thursday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

John Leonard
John Leonard

I often disagree with Jordan Peterson, but I'm rooting for him in this battle. The most outrageous demand the College made was that Peterson parrot a self-incriminating statement (pre-written by the College authorities) that begins with the personal pronoun "I". Compelled self-incriminations have no place in Canada, and those who impose them have no right to claim the moral high ground about personal pronouns. I am happy to use anybody's preferred pronouns, but my "I" belongs to me alone.

Left Coast
Left Coast

I demand to know . . . . How many of the Ontario College of Psychologists are Same-Sexers or have Transitioned ?

I suspect this organization has a closet agenda just like the Teachers' Unions.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

The accusation has been made publicly and the public needs to hear the case. We need to hear the case against this person for many reasons including if such professional groups need to have their status with government and the people changed.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Everyone of these 'colleges' will be torn down and rebuilt from scratch. The current honcho's will scurry into hiding like the rats they are when Nuremberg 2.0 gets into full swing (pun intended).

meclo
meclo

Man, do I love that guy. I love how he's calling their bluff. Fight the good fight Dr. Peterson!

