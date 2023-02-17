Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson’s legal team are requesting the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) to start his disciplinary hearing.
“My lawyers sent a letter to @CPOntario yesterday insisting that they continue with the disciplinary process they initiated, if they're not withdrawing the complaints,” said Peterson in a Thursday tweet.
“BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies,” he said.
He said he has to take social media training, with reports documenting his progress. If he objects, he will face an in-person tribunal hearing and suspension of his right to practice as a licensed clinical psychologist.
Peterson said the CPO regulatory board’s plan is “to delay my planned ‘re-education’ until the heat dies down.”
The psychologist went on to say that's not going to happen. He added the heat has “barely started, as far as I am concerned.”
He said his legal battle has cost him more than $100,000.
“Under normal circumstance, no one harassed in this manner by authoritarian actors can afford to defend themselves and have to capitulate or lose their reputation and livelihood,” he said.
“Hypothetically I have insurance for this eventuality, although I am facing pushback on that front.”
I often disagree with Jordan Peterson, but I'm rooting for him in this battle. The most outrageous demand the College made was that Peterson parrot a self-incriminating statement (pre-written by the College authorities) that begins with the personal pronoun "I". Compelled self-incriminations have no place in Canada, and those who impose them have no right to claim the moral high ground about personal pronouns. I am happy to use anybody's preferred pronouns, but my "I" belongs to me alone.
I demand to know . . . . How many of the Ontario College of Psychologists are Same-Sexers or have Transitioned ?
I suspect this organization has a closet agenda just like the Teachers' Unions.
The accusation has been made publicly and the public needs to hear the case. We need to hear the case against this person for many reasons including if such professional groups need to have their status with government and the people changed.
Everyone of these 'colleges' will be torn down and rebuilt from scratch. The current honcho's will scurry into hiding like the rats they are when Nuremberg 2.0 gets into full swing (pun intended).
Man, do I love that guy. I love how he's calling their bluff. Fight the good fight Dr. Peterson!
