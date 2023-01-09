Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson 

 Courtesy University of Toronto

Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said he expects to be taken off of Twitter as soon as Bill C-11 becomes law.

“But Canadians insist on sleeping in the daze produced by @JustinTrudeau's narcissistic compassion and undeniable celebrity charisma,” said Peterson in a Sunday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I’m not sure when it happened that our politicians and our people became so afraid of criticism? No where in a free society should someone be silenced, it only happens in a communist society that criticism of government and voicing your opinion is silenced. I don’t agree with everything Jordan Petersen says, nor should I have to, but disagreement with others created discussion and that is the crux of this bill, to silence any disagreement you might have with authority, and that frankly scares me to no end, when I can’t say something that someone might not like without fear, we are no longer a free society.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Communist bill 11 will suspend free speech as we know it.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Every cloud has a silver lining. Perhaps C-11 will drive Albertans toward the exit door.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.