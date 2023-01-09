Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said he expects to be taken off of Twitter as soon as Bill C-11 becomes law.
“But Canadians insist on sleeping in the daze produced by @JustinTrudeau's narcissistic compassion and undeniable celebrity charisma,” said Peterson in a Sunday tweet.
“You can fool some of the people, some of the time.”
Peterson was responding to a tweet from the satire account Justin Trudeau’s Ego, who said he had been suspended from Twitter for criticizing the Canadian government.
“Far-right hate speech against the state will not be tolerated,” said Justin Trudeau’s Ego.
“Eventually, we'll outlaw all dissenting voices as we work toward outlawing voting for any other party.”
“There are numerous sources of uncertainty related to this bill,” said Conservative Sen. Denise Batters.
Bill C-11 would permit the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to regulate commercial internet programming, such as YouTube videos. Cabinet tried to pass similar legislation since 2020 amid protests regulation must not affect user-generated content.
I’m not sure when it happened that our politicians and our people became so afraid of criticism? No where in a free society should someone be silenced, it only happens in a communist society that criticism of government and voicing your opinion is silenced. I don’t agree with everything Jordan Petersen says, nor should I have to, but disagreement with others created discussion and that is the crux of this bill, to silence any disagreement you might have with authority, and that frankly scares me to no end, when I can’t say something that someone might not like without fear, we are no longer a free society.
Communist bill 11 will suspend free speech as we know it.
Every cloud has a silver lining. Perhaps C-11 will drive Albertans toward the exit door.
