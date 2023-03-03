Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson was a psychology professor at the University of Toronto.

 Courtesy JordanBPeterson.com

Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) has exceeded its deadline in the latest stage of his case. 

“Despite repeated attempts on the part of my lawyers to proceed they are delaying,” said Peterson in a Thursday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

In this country speedy trials are only for the ones that follow the lemmings.

Report Add Reply

