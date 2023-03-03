Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) has exceeded its deadline in the latest stage of his case.
“Despite repeated attempts on the part of my lawyers to proceed they are delaying,” said Peterson in a Thursday tweet.
“The reason for this, plain and simple, is that they hope people will forget and they can proceed invisibly @CPOntario.”
“BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies,” he said.
He said he has to take social media training, with reports documenting his progress. If he objects, he will face an in-person tribunal hearing and suspension of his right to practice as a licensed clinical psychologist.
Peterson’s legal team requested on February 15 the CPO start his disciplinary hearing.
He said his legal battle has cost him more than $100,000.
The CPO has stated repeatedly if Peterson did not comply with the social media training, a disciplinary hearing was next. He said he has “a right, even under their terms of organization, to have my case dealt with in a timely manner.”
Peterson said this will not happen. He added it will be quite the contrary.
The psychologist went on to say the CPO is “playing games and I'm sick of it.” He said it should get at it.
“Let the show trial begin: @CPOntario,” he said.
The CPO could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
In this country speedy trials are only for the ones that follow the lemmings.
