Author Dr. Jordan Peterson told the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) to get on with the "show trial."
The CPO is attempting to punish the prominent Canadian psychologist and make him take a re-training course about social media etiquette.
To the Ontario College of Psychologists: Are you planning to proceed with your inquisition, or not? I'm not submitting to your forced re-education. Take me to the bloody disciplinary board or drop this idiot charade @CPOntario— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 8, 2023
"To the Ontario College of Psychologists: Are you planning to proceed with your inquisition, or not? I'm not submitting to your forced re-education. Take me to the bloody disciplinary board or drop this idiot charade @CPOntario," Peterson said on Twitter.
The tweet has almost a million views. Users were quick to react to the comment with support for Peterson.
"As a licensed counsellor, this has always been my greatest fear. Stand strong Dr. Peterson! You are fighting for all of us at this point," one user said.
"These regulatory boards are a weapon of tyranny being used to silent anyone even slightly dissenting. It's sick. There's no accountability for the accountability officers," another user tweeted.
Recently, Peterson said it looks like “there's some disagreement about just who is truly ‘disgracing the profession.’”
"I will also do whatever I have to do to stop you from dragging this out, as you might be inclined to, hoping the public outcry will die down. It won't," Peterson said.
Peterson said as of January 3 the CPO is demanding he take a course about social media etiquette. Peterson said he has been accused of harming people.
Recently, even the popular comic Dilbert published a comic mocking the CPO for attempting to punish Peterson.
“Thanks for the tip of the hat @ScottAdamsSays,” said Peterson in a tweet.
“Any complaints or comments about this, @CPOntario?”
For now, Peterson just wants to put this entire debacle behind him and doesn't want the process to be dragged out.
"Get on with the show trial @CPOntario," Peterson said.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(1) comment
The Soviet Socialist Republic of British Columbia has gone way beyond persecuting individuals to the strict control of all practitioners.
Under the newly passed Health Professionals Act the fine for "misinformation" is a maximum of $200,000.00 plus up to 6 months in jail for each offence. So it seems a doctor who tells six patients that the clotshot is neither safe nor effective will be called before the College of Physicians and Surgeons who can fine the doctor $1,2000,000.00 and sentence the doctor to 3 years in jail.
It seems the BC NDP is not fooling around any more. Next time the commisars expect OBEDIENCE!
