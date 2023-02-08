Jordan Peterson

University of Toronto professor Jordan Peterson had a rental request application for a book talk denied by the Citadel Theatre.

Author Dr. Jordan Peterson told the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) to get on with the "show trial."

The CPO is attempting to punish the prominent Canadian psychologist and make him take a re-training course about social media etiquette.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

The Soviet Socialist Republic of British Columbia has gone way beyond persecuting individuals to the strict control of all practitioners.

Under the newly passed Health Professionals Act the fine for "misinformation" is a maximum of $200,000.00 plus up to 6 months in jail for each offence. So it seems a doctor who tells six patients that the clotshot is neither safe nor effective will be called before the College of Physicians and Surgeons who can fine the doctor $1,2000,000.00 and sentence the doctor to 3 years in jail.

It seems the BC NDP is not fooling around any more. Next time the commisars expect OBEDIENCE!

