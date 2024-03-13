Peterson slams Trudeau for ‘the butchers still operating in Canada’ while UK bans puberty blockers for kids

Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson slammed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for pushing gender transitioning for children while officials in the UK have banned puberty blockers for kids. NHS England confirmed Tuesday medical professionals are now banned from prescribing body-altering puberty blockers to children at gender clinics, following a review that concluded the prohibition is “in the best interests of kids.”“Excuse me Justin Trudeau,” tweeted Peterson, tagging the prime minister on Twitter ("X"). “I'm a psychologist,” Peterson said, adding, “despite the best efforts of your ideological allies,” in reference to the recent pursuit to revoke his licence.“I told your idiot Senators in 2016 that your idiot virtue signaling Bill C16 would cause a psychogenic epidemic among young women. Guess what happened?”“Now I'm telling you something else: the Brits have woken up and banned puberty blockers for kids. As they should have,” he wrote. “But the butchers are still operating in Canada,” Peterson wrote. “Every day this continues is on you.”.Peterson said he warned Canadian Senators in 2016 about encroaching inclusivity “virtue signalling” when he famously refused to comply with the use of gendered pronouns as compelled by the then newly introduced Bill-C16 while a psychology professor at the University of Toronto. .Peterson currently faces the threat of his professional license being revoked, after being dragged in front of Canada’s Human Rights Commission for so-called mean tweets, reported by social media users that have never had any contact with Peterson, nevermind being a patient. The commission ruled Peterson must undergo social media re-education training in order for him to keep his license. .The psychologist and best-selling author has been outspoken in cautioning people about the consequences of gender ideology, especially being pushed on children, ever since, often referring to a medical doctor’s choice to cut off the breasts of a healthy young girl “butchery.”.Peterson said those involved in child mutilation (surgery) and sterilization (puberty blockers) need to be held accountable under the law. “You're culpable in child mutilation and sterilization,” wrote Peterson. “If it was up to me you'd be tried for it. Along with all the other butchers and enablers.”“You and your toxic compassion,” he said. “For shame, Canada.”.Puberty blockers when taken by children alter the body by inhibiting the normal development of puberty. A child's mammary glands would fail to develop and facial hair would be inhibited for boys. These hormones also cause weakened bones and other health problems many of which doctors don't know the long-term consequences.