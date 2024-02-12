Peterson to Ford: ‘You have literally taken the side of the child mutilators'

Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson slammed Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s stance on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s proposed legislation to curb gender-affirming care for minors. Last Monday, Ford told reporters he would not take “any similar action” in Ontario. “We have a law here, we're leaving everything alone," said Ford. The Progressive Conservatives choose instead to stick with the mainstream opinion that surgically or chemically altering a child’s gender is “care.”The Alberta United Conservative Party (UCP) said it would prohibit gender reassignment surgeries for minors 17 years old and under and puberty blockers and hormone therapies for ages 15 and under. The new policy will require parental consent and permission from psychological professionals for 16- and 17-year-olds seeking such medical intervention. The proposed legislation includes the requirement for minors 15 and under to have parental consent if they wish to change their names and pronouns at school and parental notification for 16- and 17-year-olds. “You should be ashamed of yourself @fordnation (Ford),” wrote Peterson on Twitter ("X") Monday. “I say this knowing full well that you are preferable to your political alternatives,” he wrote. “But this is an inexcusable act of cowardice.”“You have literally taken the side of the child mutilators,” he said. “In the name of a false compassion that detests everything you and the Conservatives hypothetically stand for.”.Ford's office issued a statement last week that "the premier was clear that our focus remains on delivering on the commitments we made during the campaign.” “Which doesn't include replicating the changes the Alberta government unveiled last week,” Ford’s office wrote, per the Toronto Star.