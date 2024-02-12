News

Peterson to Ford: ‘You have literally taken the side of the child mutilators'

Peterson to Ford: ‘You have literally taken the side of the child mutilators'
Peterson to Ford: ‘You have literally taken the side of the child mutilators'CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Premier Danielle Smiths Government
United Conservative Party
Progressive Conservatives
Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson
legislation to curb gender-affirming care for minors

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news