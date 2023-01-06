Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson has revealed the specific remarks he made, which led to the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) taking action against him.
“Here is all the documentation relevant to the Ontario College of Psychologists' decision to require me to undergo mandatory media use re-education (with one of their ‘experts’): Take note @PierrePoilievre and @JustinTrudeau,” said Peterson in a Thursday tweet.
Here is all the documentation relevant to the Ontario College of Psychologists' decision to require me to undergo mandatory media use re-education (with one of their "experts"): Take note @PierrePoilievre and @JustinTrudeau https://t.co/7kekpXTQtt (screenshots)— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 6, 2023
Peterson said on Tuesday the CPO was demanding he do a course about social media etiquette.
“BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies,” he said.
BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies.— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023
He said he has to take social media training, with reports documenting his progress. If he objects, he will face an in-person tribunal hearing and suspension of his right to practice as a licensed clinical psychologist.
The document said Peterson is being investigated because he quote tweeted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre saying COVID-19 restrictions should end.
“Enough COVID mandates. Drop the damn masks and the idiot rules and get on with life," he said.
Enough. Enough COVID mandates. Drop the damn masks and the idiot rules and get on with life. Today. https://t.co/hReCA19rMH— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 24, 2022
The document went on to say he is being threatened with disciplinary action since he called Trudeau a “puppet.”
“What's your end game @JustinTrudeau?” he said.
Then stop. Puppet. Now. What's your end game @JustinTrudeau ? Lay it out. https://t.co/Ai40Fixtlh— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 8, 2022
He was condemned for saying former Prime Minister’s Office principal secretary Gerald Butts is a prick.
Peterson is being investigated because he said former Ottawa city councillor and mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney is an “appalling self-righteous moralizing thing.”
You appalling self-righteous moralizing thing @cmckenney https://t.co/PY9xg7yYU7— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 19, 2022
The CPO said he should not have mocked New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about coming back to the country for a book tour.
I'm coming back @jacindaardern, alt-right-wing trolls gathering in my wake--a veritable dread army of the night (or are they ordinary people trying to clean up their rooms and mend their families?) https://t.co/Jdy7EY0MEu— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 22, 2022
The complaint said he is sexist and transphobic because he criticized Umbrella Academy Elliot Page for having his breasts removed. Peterson received a Twitter strike in June for mocking Page.
“No more twitter until he deletes the tweet,” said Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila.
“Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk.”
Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/YuBTwnjz5W— Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaFuller) June 29, 2022
The complaint argued Peterson was fatphobic for saying a plus size swimsuit model Yumi Nu was ugly.
Peterson said he was quitting Twitter in May after confirming being on the app made his life worse after criticizing Nu.
“Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that," he said.
Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that. https://t.co/rOASeeQvee— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 16, 2022
The complaint said Peterson is a climate change denier for questioning climate models while on The Joe Rogan Experience.
Leading climatologists ridiculed Peterson in 2022 after he told Rogan he was unsure if climate change was real.
University of New South Wales Canberra climatologist Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick said his description of how climate models work was wrong.
“He has no frickin’ idea,” said Perkins-Kirkpatrick.
Canada is now a full blown communist fascist dictatorship
Our institutions have submitted and surrendered their integrity to the whims of the mentally insane psychotic vindictive imbecile child dictator Justin Trudeau
It’s stunning and unbelievable how weak and corrupt Canadian institutions turned out to be
