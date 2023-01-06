Jordan Peterson

University of Toronto professor Jordan Peterson had a rental request application for a book talk denied by the Citadel Theatre.

 Courtesy Jordan Peterson

Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson has revealed the specific remarks he made, which led to the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) taking action against him.

“Here is all the documentation relevant to the Ontario College of Psychologists' decision to require me to undergo mandatory media use re-education (with one of their ‘experts’): Take note @PierrePoilievre and @JustinTrudeau,” said Peterson in a Thursday tweet. 

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Canada is now a full blown communist fascist dictatorship

Our institutions have submitted and surrendered their integrity to the whims of the mentally insane psychotic vindictive imbecile child dictator Justin Trudeau

It’s stunning and unbelievable how weak and corrupt Canadian institutions turned out to be

