UPDATED: Petition calls for action after Brooks teacher’s Charlie Kirk remarks spark outrage

A teacher at Brooks Composite High School is coming under fire after making offensive remarks on Instagram about the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.The remarks, attributed to Brent Meyer (@brentmeyer87), reportedly included statements such as “just the cost of doing business” and “Karma is a b**ch,” which have struck many as endorsing violence and hatred..Meyer — whose social media accounts are now locked — teaches Humanities and Physical Education at Brooks Composite High School and is the president of Grasslands Local 34.One Brooks alumnus, Chaydan Lauber, has started a petition on Change.org calling on Grasslands Public Schools, the Alberta Teachers Association, and Premier Danielle Smith to take appropriate action in dealing with Meyer and making sure, “that our kids are not going to be taught by monsters that celebrate murder.”“Graduating from the local high school, I never imagined the day would come when I would have to stand against a teacher from my alma mater,” Lauber said in the petition.“This issue strikes a personal chord for me because I genuinely care about the values being instilled in young adults within my community and our province.”Lauber says that while people are entitled to an opinion in a free society regardless of their political and personal beliefs, there is “no room for such behaviour in educational institutions.”.Rachel Gilmore 'officially scared' after Charlie Kirk X post backlash.“The comments in question go beyond mere opinion expression,” Lauber said.“They border on encouraging violence and hatred... This kind of rhetoric does not contribute to a safe and supportive learning environment; rather, it tears apart the moral foundations upon which schools should be built.”He states that toxic environments can lead to increased anxiety and stress among students.“These words and attitudes can have lasting impressions on young minds that trust and look up to their teachers.”In an email statement to the Western Standard, Scott Brandt, the superintendent of Grasslands Public Schools said he is " aware of a recent social media post made by one of our staff members. The matter is being addressed internally in accordance with our policies and procedures. "Grasslands' schools remain committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all."The petition currently has 1,425 signatures at the time of writing.