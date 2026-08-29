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Petition calls on Carney government to restore $3.7 billion Google tax

Mark Carney speaking to reporters at press gallery building.
Mark Carney speaking to reporters at press gallery building.Walid Tamtam
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Donald Trump
Cdnpoli
Dominic Leblanc
Adam Chambers
Mark Carney
Digital Services Tax
Petition E-7664
Gabriel Ste-Marie
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Western Standard
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