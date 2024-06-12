News

Petition launched against McGill grad who spat on university president; school grants anti-Israel protesters amnesty

Petition launched against McGill grad who spat on university president; school grants anti-Israel protesters amnesty
Petition launched against McGill grad who spat on university president; school grants anti-Israel protesters amnestyWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Mcgill University
graduation ceremony
Anti-Israel protesters
Anti-Israel Encampments
pro-Palestinian activist

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news