News

Petition seeks mandatory byelections for MPs who cross the floor

Petitioners argued that switching parties mid‑term “erodes voter trust” and fuels worries about opportunism over principle.
A protestor holding a sign saying that MP Michael Ma betrayed his constituents
A protestor holding a sign saying that MP Michael Ma betrayed his constituentsjoshryanjames/ x
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Mp
Cdnpoli
Petition
floor crossers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news