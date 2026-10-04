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Petition seeks to bar Ovechkin from Canada over support for Putin

Vladimir Putin (left) with Alexander Ovechkin.
Vladimir Putin (left) with Alexander Ovechkin. Courtesy of Wikipedia
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Russia
Yvan Baker
Vladimir Putin
Ottawa Senators
Washington Capitals
Russia Invasion
alexander ovechkin
Canada-Ukraine Friendship Group
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Western Standard
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