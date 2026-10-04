Petition seeks to bar Ovechkin from Canada over support for Putin

CALGARY — Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin could be barred from playing in Canada if Ottawa acts on a Commons petition seeking sanctions against the hockey star over his public support for the Russian government.The petition, sponsored without comment by Liberal MP Yvan Baker, asks cabinet to review Ovechkin’s activities and consider sanctions that would make him inadmissible to Canada, Blacklock’s Reporter reported.Baker, who represents Etobicoke Centre, Ontario, chairs the Canada-Ukraine Friendship Group.“Canada has imposed sanctions on individuals who support the Russian regime in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” reads Petition E-7787.Petitioners want cabinet to “review Ovechkin’s activities and public support for the Russian government and consider imposing sanctions against him under applicable Canadian law, with the effect of rendering him inadmissible to Canada.”The request comes ahead of the Capitals’ first scheduled Canadian road game, against the Ottawa Senators on November 10. The petition itself does not impose sanctions or prohibit Ovechkin from entering the country.Supporters cited Ovechkin’s recent appearance alongside Russia’s foreign minister in an election campaign video promoting United Russia, the governing party, ahead of State Duma elections..Rubio says Trump invited Putin to attend G20 in Miami.Ovechkin has denied supporting Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.“Everybody wants peace and everybody hopes everything’s going to be okay in the world,” he told a reporter September 17.The Capitals defended their longtime captain in a September 15 statement, describing him as “a pillar of the community” and pointing to his ties to Russia.“Ovechkin is a Russian citizen who lives in Moscow with his family during the offseason and will live there following his retirement,” club management wrote.“This summer while in Russia he was asked by his country to participate in a video campaign.”Baker has previously described Russia’s invasion as “a threat to not only Ukraine but the rest of Europe and our allies and to Canada.”His maternal grandfather emigrated from Bukovina in 1949. Speaking at a Commons finance committee hearing shortly after the invasion began, Baker said his family’s experiences shaped his response to the war.“I am of Ukrainian descent,” he said. “My grandparents like so many people of Ukrainian descent have risked their lives and lost loved ones to that desire for freedom and independence, and of course those of Ukrainian ancestry are touched by this very personally today.”Baker said support for Ukraine crossed political lines.“We disagree on so much here at this committee and in the House and in public discourse but this is something we are all united on which is so important and I think means a lot to Canadians,” he said.About 1.3 million Canadians are of Ukrainian ancestry.“It touches us because we see a free and independent country being invaded unjustly,” said Baker.