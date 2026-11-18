CALGARY — A petition urging Ottawa to remove US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra from Canada closed with more than 285,000 signatures, clearing the way for former Green Party leader Elizabeth May to present it to the House of Commons.The petition accuses Hoekstra of damaging Canada–US relations by describing Canada’s 2025 federal election campaign as “anti-American.” It also accuses him of commenting repeatedly on Canadian politics in a manner “inconsistent with diplomatic protocol” while accusing Canada of interfering in US domestic politics.In the months after the election, Hoekstra expressed frustration with the “elbows up” rhetoric used during the campaign. In an October interview on The Really Big Show podcast, he said political ads the Ontario government ran last year could be seen as interference in US politics.Most signatories were from Ontario or British Columbia. May told the Canadian Press she regularly presents petitions on behalf of her constituents.The petition needed 500 signatures to qualify for presentation. Once May presents it to the House, the federal government will have 45 calendar days to respond.