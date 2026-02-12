News

Petition to stop funding Alberta private schools officially falls short on signatures

"Over the last 120 days, we were able to collect 123,006 signatures for Alberta Funds Public Schools (AFPS)," stated Alicia Taylor, who submitted the proposal, at a press conference on Wednesday announcing the results.
Alicia Taylor
Alicia TaylorPhoto Credit: AFPS livestream, YouTube
