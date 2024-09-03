News

Petitions call for resignation of new Alberta senator Kris Wells

Kristopher Wells, associate professor at MacEwan University, has just been appointed to the Canadian Senate
Kristopher Wells, associate professor at MacEwan University, has just been appointed to the Canadian SenateMacEwan University
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Senate
Kristopher Wells
Gay Straight Alliance
Saving Childhood
David Guenter

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news