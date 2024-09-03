Petitions call for resignation of new Alberta senator Kris Wells

A group opposed to gender ideology in schools has launched a petition calling for Trudeau's new Alberta appointee to the senate to resign.The Alberta non-profit Saving Children started the petition at SavingChildhood.ca/resign shortly after Kristopher Wells was appointed to the Senate on August 31. "Alberta's newest Senator is a gender-ideology activist who disapproves of parental rights, compares Christians to Nazi murderers, and is responsible for directing children as young as five to sexually explicit material," said a webpage concerning the petition.The petition itself reads, "We, the undersigned, call on newly-appointed Senator Kristopher Wells to resign his position in the Canadian Senate and for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize to the Albertan children who have been harmed by Wells's reckless activism."Wells is an associate professor at MacEwan University in Edmonton. His senate biography lists him as "an educator and a champion for the 2SLGBTQ+ community... diversity, equity, and human rights in Alberta and across the country."Wells is also the editor-in-chief of Journal of LGBT Youth. He launched the Pride Tape initiative that was later taken up by some NHL players.Saving Children remembers Wells unfavourably for his past association with the Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services, which the organization calls the "driving force" behind the Gay-Straight Alliance Network. The GSA Network formerly included a link to a Facebook page called "Fruit Loop" as a community support. The page includes articles with instructions on how to reach orgasm, tips on oral sex, and an ad featuring naked people who “share an erotic kiss on a tennis court."According to Saving Children, Wells shared the Fruit Loop tennis court post on his own Facebook account. He also compared Christians to Nazi executioners in a post to Twitter ("X")..Wells was also quoted on Twitter ("X") as stating that "so called 'parental rights' are a dog whistle for an explicit anti-2SLGBTQ+ agenda...this is an organized hate movement.”The professor has long-promoted childhood gender transition surgery, a practice whose harms were exposed by the Cass Review in Britain and has fallen into disrepute.David Guenter, President of the Association of Saving Childhood, said the appointment of Wells was a "calculated insult" to Albertans and "a big mismatch" to their values."I sure hope this blows back on both Trudeau and Mr. Wells, because as soon as things start to affect people's children, they start to pay a lot more attention than if it's just somebody who is liberal in a way you don't like," Guenter said.Guenter, a Calgary resident and father of four, said the attempt to oust Wells was worth a shot."I'm hoping that he'll resign. I'm not sure that he will," Gunter said. "If we're not saying anything about it, then I think that's our fault."Guenter said his organization was formed in the summer of 2023 to "defend children" against "child mutilation, surgeries, chemical castration," the sexualization of children in events like drag queen story hour and biological males competing in female sports."We don't believe children are helped at all by these things. We believe it harms them," Guenter said. .Saving Childhood looks to influence Alberta school board elections after court win on Edmonton Christian Schools."I don't know why our society and our medical system is so aggressively pushing this stuff. I think there's a lot more people who feel the way we do about protecting children from making life changing and most likely harmful decisions when they're minors than the opposite," he added.LifeSiteNews also launched a petition against Wells' appointment entitled, "Tell Trudeau that anti-Christian hate should disqualify LGBT campaigner from Senate." "We must speak out today against the normalization of such hatred towards parents and Christians in Canadian society, where LGBT campaigners harbouring such bigotry are apparently rewarded with political positions," the petition reads."The people of Alberta and Canada in general deserve more dignified representation than Wells has shown himself capable of." 