News

PetroChina considers selling stake in LNG Canada to help fund expansion

Canada’s first LNG export facility, the Shell-led LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia.
Canada’s first LNG export facility, the Shell-led LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia. LNG Canada Inc.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Lng Canada
Kitimat
Lng
Petrochina
Kitimat Lng Project
Strait Of Hormuz
Shell PLC
LNG exports
LNG industry
iran conflict
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news