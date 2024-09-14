PETRONAS Canada donates $1 million to boost Calgary Zoo's conservation efforts

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has received a substantial $1 million contribution from PETRONAS Energy Canada Ltd., aimed at supporting the zoo’s critical conservation efforts within its Exploration Asia destination. The donation will fund essential conservation programs and contribute to the care of endangered species housed at the zoo.“The profound impact of this gift from PETRONAS Canada will bolster our vital work in safeguarding species-at-risk and promoting sustainable practices that benefit both people and wildlife,” said Jamie Dorgan, Interim President & CEO of the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo. “Additionally, it enables us to continue delivering exceptional on-park experiences that educate and inspire our visitors.”In recognition of the contribution, the zoo has renamed a key building within Exploration Asia as the "PETRONAS Gateway to Asia," which is home to endangered species like white-handed gibbons, Komodo dragons, and Malayan tapirs. These animals act as ambassadors for their species, inspiring visitors to take action to protect wildlife and preserve their natural habitats.Shannon Young, Vice President of Legal, Sustainability, and External Affairs at PETRONAS Canada, expressed pride in the partnership. “Through the work within PETRONAS Gateway to Asia, we are able to support conservation activity surrounding the endangered animals residing there, as well as educate visitors on the importance of species and ecosystem conservation.”The zoo’s two Malayan tapirs, Tanuck and Sempurna, are among the most popular residents of the newly named PETRONAS Gateway to Asia. As part of a strategic breeding program aimed at enhancing genetic diversity, the zoo hopes this pair will contribute to the survival of their species, which faces severe threats from habitat loss and poaching.“The partnership between PETRONAS Canada and the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo exemplifies the power of collaboration in addressing global conservation challenges,” said Steven Ross, Chief Development Officer at the zoo. “We are deeply grateful for this transformative gift, which will have a lasting impact on our wildlife conservation and education efforts for years to come.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.