Don Lemon went all-hostile on his guest on CNN This Morning Wednesday and then abruptly ended the interview after getting schooled about the history of gun rights and black Americans.
The guest was Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who was asked by Lemon’s co-host Poppy Harlow about a speech he made at last week’s the NRA convention, in which he mentioned the connection between gun control laws and the oppression of black Americans after the Civil War.
In his speech, Ramaswamy said, “We fought a civil war in this country to give black Americans the equal protection under the law that we failed to secure them in 1776. But then you want to know what happened? Southern states passed anti-gun laws that stopped black people from owning guns; the Democrat Party, then as in now, wanted to put them back in chains.”
Ramaswamy told Harlow he was referring to President Joe Biden's infamous 2012 claim Republicans want to put black Americans "back in chains," reports Blaze News, adding “in reality, Ramaswamy said he believes the Democratic Party's agenda, from Lyndon Johnson to Joe Biden, is "really bad for the black community" and "holding black Americans back."
Ramaswamy’s remark connecting oppression of black people to gun control laws turned Lemon sour.
"I don't really see what one has to do with the other," he said. "That war was not fought for black people to have guns."
"That war was fought for black people to have freedoms in this country, actually," countered Ramaswamy. "That's why the Civil War was fought."
The two men went back and forth, arguing whether black people in the US have freedoms today.
Lemon argued they don't, a claim Ramaswamy said is a "disservice to our country."
It was at that point Lemon attempted to discredit Ramaswamy because he is not black, says Blaze.
"When you are in black skin and you live in this country, then you can disagree with me," Lemon told Ramaswamy.
"Don, I think we have to be able to talk about these issues in the open regardless of the colour of our skin," Ramaswamy replied. "Black Americans today ... absolutely have equal rights in this country."
To which Lemon said Ramaswamy was "insulting" black people and "it's infuriating" for Ramaswamy to connect gun control and the oppression of black Americans.
From there, the men debated whose version of history was correct, with the news anchor saying the presidential candidate was wrong.
"Ramaswamy asked Lemon to specify what he is wrong about (and) Lemon incorrectly restated Ramaswamy's argument, alleging Ramaswamy believes the Civil War was fought "only for black people to get guns," reports Blaze.
When things cooled down, Lemon repeated his claim that Ramaswamy was not justified in his argument because he is not black.
"I think we should be able to express our view regardless of the colour of our skin. We should have this debate without me regarding you as a black man," said Ramaswamy.
"I think it's insulting that you're sitting here explaining to me about what it's like to be black in America," said Lemon.
It was then he abruptly ended the interview, admonishing Ramaswamy, by saying he was not debating in a fair or honest manner.
Blaze said Ramaswamy was correct: "It's true that after the Civil War, southern states passed what are known as the "Black Codes" to prevent newly freed slaves from possessing and owning firearms.”
(2) comments
Remember that CNN New Year's Eve special a few years ago? Don was drunk in a bar in New Orleans. His partner at the time was a was white guy. Go figure!
In fairness though, Don has never said he dislikes whites.
They really feel sorry for themselves don't they? Yes, they had it tough in history. But they're not the only people to come through history as slaves. Blacks enslaved other blacks in Africa. It's endemic in human history. They fought back, with other coloured/white people helping them and they're still whining. Behave as adults with responsibility and accountability and understanding history (those who do not remember history and try to erase it are bound to repeat it). Get over it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.