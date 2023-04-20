Don Lemon

Don Lemon

 Courtesy CNN

Don Lemon went all-hostile on his guest on CNN This Morning Wednesday and then abruptly ended the interview after getting schooled about the history of gun rights and black Americans.

The guest was Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who was asked by Lemon’s co-host Poppy Harlow about a speech he made at last week’s the NRA convention, in which he mentioned the connection between gun control laws and the oppression of black Americans after the Civil War.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(2) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Remember that CNN New Year's Eve special a few years ago? Don was drunk in a bar in New Orleans. His partner at the time was a was white guy. Go figure!

In fairness though, Don has never said he dislikes whites.

tessatune
tessatune

They really feel sorry for themselves don't they? Yes, they had it tough in history. But they're not the only people to come through history as slaves. Blacks enslaved other blacks in Africa. It's endemic in human history. They fought back, with other coloured/white people helping them and they're still whining. Behave as adults with responsibility and accountability and understanding history (those who do not remember history and try to erase it are bound to repeat it). Get over it.

