Pfizer warned its employees working for the company makes them an ongoing target for Project Veritas.
“We are aware of and managing a recent incident where one of our colleagues was baited into conversation in a social situation and recorded without their knowledge,” said Pfizer in a Monday letter to employees.
“Manipulated videos were subsequently posted online.”
BREAKING: Leaked document shows @pfizer admitting Dr. Jordon Walker works at the company and warns staff to beware of Project Veritas pic.twitter.com/hAw4QSNVMq— Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 6, 2023
Project Veritas published a video January 25 showing Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations Planning Dr. Jordon Trishton Walker saying Pfizer is mutating COVID-19 to become more infectious.
“Well, one of the things we’re exploring is, why don’t we just mutate it ourselves so we could preemptively develop new vaccines, right?” said Walker.
“If we’re gonna do that, though, there’s a risk of, as you can imagine, no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f*cking viruses."
BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines"Don't tell anyone this...There is a risk...have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something...the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo— Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023
Walker said Thursday COVID-19 vaccines are making women’s menstrual cycles irregular.
“The vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that,” said Walker.
BREAKING: @Pfizer Director Concerned Over Women's Reproductive Heath After COVID-19 Vaccinations"There is something irregular about their menstrual cycles...concerning...The vaccine shouldn't be interfering with that...It has to be affecting something hormonal..."#Pfertility pic.twitter.com/XAuMPJNShD— Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 2, 2023
He said there is a problem happening. He admitted Pfizer does not always figure out problems.
Pfizer said Project Veritas’ tactics can be “surprising and confrontational — including targeting specific individuals who are perceived to have confidential information about our science and in particular our COVID-19 vaccine.”
It said this targeting can happen online through social media and dating apps and in person through industry conferences or social settings.
The company went on to say its employees have plenty to be proud of in the work it does each and every day and should enjoy sharing their work lives with their loved ones. It added employees must “safeguard all sensitive and confidential information at all times and exercise extreme caution amid any discussions with acquaintances.”
The letter said people might pose as news outlets to gain access to company information. If employee are approached by anyone claiming to work for a news outlet, it said they should be referred to Pfizer Media Relations.
Employees were asked to be vigilant on social media, aware of potential phishing scams, and adhere to company protocols to ensure confidential information remains safe and secure.
The letter said if employees were targeted by one of these attacks, they should contact their manager or report them through the Protect Pfizer email or app. It has a cross-functional team in place and People Experience resources to help people manage these experiences.
It concluded by thanking people for their diligence in stopping misinformation.
“Now is the time to be strong in upholding the reliance upon evidence and logic when science and our global public health systems are under attack,” said Pfizer.
Manipulated? So now the truth is called manipulated.
